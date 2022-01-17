MARIETTA – Host Pope fell just short of a trip to the state wrestling duals for the second year in a row after losing to Richmond Hill 43-24 at the Class AAAAAA sectionals on Saturday.
After seeing its streak of 13 consecutive state duals appearances end last year, the Greyhounds bid for a return trip came to an end as Richmond Hill won nine of the 14 weight classes to earn a spot in the AAAAAA duals at Brunswick next Saturday.
“We really didn’t wrestle that well,” Pope coach Jim Haskin said. “I thought we were prepared, but we just got a little outhustled. That’s kind of how it went. They got a little more active than we were and got behind and sometimes when you get behind, it’s hard to get ahead.”
It will be the sixth consecutive state duals appearance for Richmond Hill, which won the AAAAAA title in 2018 and was AAAAAA runner-up to Pope in 2020.
Richmond Hill won the first two contested weight classes as Owen Osden pinned Pope’s Nathaniel Young in 2 minutes, 46 seconds at 170 pounds and Trey Bowkett defeated Mircea Ghetu 9-0 at 182 to give the Wildcats a 10-0 lead.
Pope won two of the next three weight classes as York Rasmusson pinned Caleb Ganser at 195 and after Richmond Hill’s Thomas Crawford pinned Christopher Green at 220, Chenhk Koita won 285 by forfeit to help the Greyhounds cut their deficit to 16-12.
However, Richmond Hill proceeded to pull away after winning the next four weight classes in a row. Mathew Josefik pinned Luke Oats in 2:51 at 106, then Cody Willoughby won 113 by forfeit, Rowan Slaughter defeated Josh Scheele 6-4 at 120 and Colin Dragon edged out Carson Chalk 6-4 at 126 to increase the Wildcats’ advantage to 34-12.
Aiden Karpinski ended Pope’s losing streak in a big way with a convincing 13-1 win over Miller Osteen and the Greyhounds got a second weight class in a row as Paul Childs defeated Jackson Crawford 15-14 at 138 to cut Richmond Hill’s lead to 34-19.
However, that’s as close as Pope would get as Richmond Hill won the next two weight classes – with Caden Whitaker defeating Jace Lavelle 4-0 at 145 and Gaven Hill pinned Mark Mandt in 3:20 at 152 to give the Wildcats an insurmountable 43-19 advantage. Joey Robinson won the last weight class of the match for Pope, claiming 160 by forfeit.
With Pope’s chance at a state duals title now over, Haskin said he and his team are now focused on a run at the AAAAAA state traditional championship as he wraps up his final season at the Greyhound helm.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and you’re going to win some and you’re going to lose some,” Haskin said. “Does this loss hurt? It hurts just as bad as any other loss I’ve ever had. But you’ve got to keep moving on. We’ve got individuals, so we’ve got to keep going for the kids who are going to be in individuals and put this in the past and finish the season right.”
