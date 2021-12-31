MARIETTA - Pope held a 15-point lead going into the second half but could not maintain it, eventually losing in overtime to Social Circle, 78-73, in the championship of the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic.
Pope (7-5) outshot the Redskins in the paint 20-17, but its inability to protect the ball down the stretch led to their downfall.
“They had some unbelievable individual performances towards the end,” Pope coach Patrick Abney said. “We were just trading baskets at the end once their key guards got hot. We had some big stops. When we were up four in overtime, they had big shots, and we just had some bad turnovers. I almost feel like they stole it from us, but we helped give it to them as well.”
With 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Trey Kaiser slipped past his defender and shot a three-pointer at the top of the arc to force overtime, tying the game 67-67.
Pope started overtime with a 4-0 run that featured a bank shot from Jack Dempsey and two free throws from Kaiser, making it 71-67. Social Circle (12-0) took advantage of those turnovers to score nine unanswered points. With less than a minute left in the game, Social Circle was put at the free-throw line, where they knocked both shots to seal the win.
The game started as a back-and-forth affair, with Cam Bleshoy scoring to put Pope up 10-8. An inside jumper from Redskins guard Quindarius Jackson tied the game up with 3 minutes left in the quarter.
The Greyhounds took advantage of Social Circle's inability to guard at the rim and started driving the paint. Will Kumjian layup and free throw was followed by a short bank shot from Bleshoy to make it 15-10 closing the first quarter.
Starting the second quarter, Kaiser put up a 3 and followed it with an inside jumper. Kumjian then extended the lead to 23-10 with a 3-pointer of his own.
With four minutes left until halftime, both teams started to connect from the 3-point line. Bleshoy took control of the game making a pair to push the lead to 35-27 going into halftime.
Bleshoy finished with 25 points, Kaiser had 21 points including five 3s, and Kumjian added 17 points.
The Redskins cut into the lead in the third quarter from the free-throw line. The Greyhounds, up 45-40, went back inside which allowed them to go on a 7-4 spurt, featuring a 3-point play from Theron Nixon and two layups from Kumjian to make it 52-44.
