MARIETTA- Pope’s backcourt was too much for Osborne to defend as the Greyhounds defeated the Cardinals 66-58 in the Region 6AAAAAAA consultation game at Pope High School on Friday night.
“Our guys were probably more motivated to start the game after (Thursday’s) loss,” Pope coach Patrick Abney said. “They are a really good team, but that was one of the best games we played all year long. Now, for the next five days until state, we can rest and be in a good headspace by going in on a win.”
This win places the Greyhounds (21-8) as the No.3 seed, leaving the Cardinals with the fourth seed from the region. Both teams will open the Class AAAAAA playoffs on the road next week.
Will Kuimjian finished with a team-high 23 points and four assists for Pope, along with Cam Bleshoy who had 16 points and eight rebounds.
Pope led 47-37 heading to the fourth quarter. At the 4:59 mark, the Cardinals went on a 7-3 run which featured a Jahmeir Chapman 3-pointer. After the Greyhounds’ Trey Kaiser answered with a 3, Osborne finished with consecutive layups Cristian Carroll and Zoko Littleton Jr., pulling the Cardinals within 59-52.
However, the Cardinals momentum didn’t last long as foul trouble would hand the game over to the Greyhounds.
Pope’s lockdown defense quieted Osborne shooters Carroll and Littleton, respectively, holding them to 17 and 14 points.
The Greyhounds went into the second quarter with an 11-6 edge and continued to add to it to take a double-digit lead into halftime.
