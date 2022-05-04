MARIETTA -- Pope broke out the bats early and often Tuesday as it rolled to a two-game sweep over Effingham County in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
The Greyhounds pounded out 13 hits, including seven for extra bases in a 17-2 four-inning victory in Game 1, and followed with 10 more hits in a 15-1 five-inning win in Game 2.
They will now wait to see their opponent in the state quarterfinals as Carrollton and Evans split the first two games of their series. Game 3 is Wednesday. If Carrollton wins, Pope will be at home. If Evans wins, the Greyhounds will hit the road.
"Both are storied programs," Pope coach Chris Turco said. "Carrollton was great last year. They are great again this year. Evans is great this year. Whichever we play will be a great series."
If the Greyhounds swing the bats like they did on Tuesday, it won't matter which team they play or where. The Pope hitters were patient. Over the two games, 30 batters saw at least four pitches in their at-bats, and the more pitches they saw, the better the outcomes.
Our guys were selectively aggressive," Turco said. "It was great to see. We hit about as well as we could."
Pope (27-7) batted around in the first inning of Game 1 to grab a 5-0 lead. Effingham (16-18) set the Greyhounds down 1-2-3 in the second, and then scored two runs to cut the deficit to three runs in the third. However any momentum the Rebels may have had quickly dissipated.
Pope sent 12 men to the plate and scored eight runs. The inning included RBI doubles from Cooper Orr, Nick Jones, a two-run double by Kent Schmidt and was capped off by a two-run home run down the right field line from Cody McGill.
Schmidt finished the opener 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Orr was 3-for-3 and drove in two, Dawson Campbell was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Jack Myers added a two-run double. Campbell also picked up the win, pitching four innings and scattering five hits.
The Greyhounds batted around two more times in Game 2. They sent nine batters to the plate in the second to score six times and closed the game by sending up 13 hitters in the fifth to plate eight more runs.
Carson Kerse finished 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Schmidt was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Orr had a two-run double and Campbell added a hit and drove in two.
As good as the hitters were, Jack Butler was just as dominant on the mound. He pitched five innings, allowed one hit and one run and struck out five in Game 2.
"We were joking with Campbell and Butler," Turco said. "They weren't giving our bullpen a chance to get any work in. The last two rounds they've pounded the strike zone."
