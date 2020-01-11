Pope accumulated five pins in defense of their Region 7AAAAAA duals championship Saturday, beating Cambridge 37-31 for the title.
The Greyhounds, who won their fifth straight region duals title, will head to the Class AAAAAA state duals in Macon, hoping to improve on their top-six finish from last season.
“It was a good day of wrestling,” Pope coach Jim Haskin said. “Now, we've got to move on and see what we can do at state.”
Cheirk Koita’s pin at 285 pounds set the tone for Pope in the championship match against Cambridge. The Greyhounds' other four pins came in the lower weights, with Aiden Karpinski (106), Joey Robinson (120), Max Druhot (126) and Jackson Guy (132) coming through.
Connor Weeks won a decision at 152 to put a stop to Cambridge’s comeback attempt, and Troy Gable came through with a major decision at 160 to seal the win.
The majority of Pope’s seven losses came by decisions, costing only three points.
Pope beat North Atlanta in the opening round before ousting Chattahoochee in the semifinals.
