MARIETTA -- Pope volleyball claimed its second straight region title, rallying from a 2-0 deficit, to defeat Kennesaw Mountain 3-2 on Thursday at Alan C. Pope Gymnasium.
The Lady Greyhounds (35-7) won the last three sets 25-23,26-24,15-3 and will continue their momentum as they gained the No. 1 seed in the state tournament with this win.
“That is the character of our team,” Pope coach Erica Miller said. “We talked about how our soul...our “Gut Girl”, is the heart of who you are. At different times we saw her come out but for tonight everybody brought her out and let her go. We know what she looks like for the Pope volleyball team now, because that was a never quit effort I saw out there (Thursday).”
Middle blocker Ayanna Rodgers and outside hitter Sophie-Katherine Harvey were instrumental parts in Pope’s comeback.
“In the locker we just all came together and just let all put it out there because we really have nothing to lose,” Rodgers said. “In the first two sets we were really frazzled because when we played Kennesaw Mountain in past times we’ve usually had less of a problem. This time they really came to play and we were shocked by that. I feel like us just coming to terms that they’re not going to give it to us easily, pushed us to come back and fight.”
The Lady Greyhounds came out in the first set scoring three of the first five points. Up front blocks at the net and hard hits forcing the Lady Mustangs ( 33-12) to go out of bounds allowed Pope to go on a 3-0 run.
Kennesaw Mountain regained control of their backcourt going point for point. Power hits on the outside and middle from Cydney Burnett, Leila Gainsford, and Emily Maddox gave the Lady Mustangs the boost to go on a 4-0 run, taking their first lead of the set, 14-11.
Pope was able to rally putting themselves within one making 18-17, thanks to key blocks from Rodgers and Harvey. The close score would not last for long as the Lady Mustangs began to pull away, going on a 6-0 run featuring hits from Miliana Thorton and a point-saving dig from libero Gillian Huffman. Kennesaw Mountain took the first set 25-18.
Kennesaw Mountain brought the momentum into the second set starting 4-0. The Lady Greyhounds spread the floor and began to dive for low shots to come back and tie it up 6-6.
What ensued was a back-and-forth affair between both squads. The Lady Mustangs regained the edge, capitalizing off of defensive miscues, taking a six-point lead to make it 17-11. Pope was able to pull within five points, but miscommunication allowed Kennesaw Mountain to get its last burst to take the set, 25-17.
In the third set the Lady Greyhounds found their tempo to go on a 8-2 spurt for a 15-12 lead. Spikes from Ella Harris and Harvey gave Pope the energy it needed to extend its lead 22-15. Kennesaw Mountain tried to fix communication and offensive errors but efforts were too late as the Lady Greyhounds took the set 25-23.
Pope opened the fourth set taking a 4-1 lead. Kennesaw Mountain rallied to go ahead 18-14. The Lady Greyhounds capitalized on two middle-court hits and forced the Lady Mustangs to make defensive errors.
Kennesaw Mountain held match point at 24-18, but it was unable to close. Pope was able to draw energy from the crowd to go on a 7-0 run to win the set 26-24.
With the fifth set only going to 15 points, Pope was able to flip the script, opening on a 8-0 run. The Lady Mustangs fatigue began to show as they let the Lady Greyhounds rolled to a 15-3 victory.
“We just ran out of steam,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Jessica Feder said. “Momentum was on their (Pope) side, we had game point in the fourth set and we just didn’t execute.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.