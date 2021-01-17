MARIETTA – Pope went undefeated in the lower weights to overcome a 25-point deficit and beat Lassiter 39-28 in the final of the Area 6AAAAAA Duals on Saturday at Pope High School.
With the win, Greyhounds, who will be hosting a section of the Class AAAAAAA state quad Saturday.
Lassiter, along with third place Kell and fourth place Allatoona, will also compete at various locations.
Pope won its last five matches to complete its comeback. Two of those wins came on first period pins by Jacob Robinson (112 pounds) and Joey Robinson (126). Jacob Robinson needed 1:49 to beat Austin Whited, and it took Joey Robinson 1:16 to prevail over Adam Cupples.
“We had a tough time in the top half, which we knew was going to happen,” Pope coach Jim Haskin said. “We figured if we could come around on the back side and get a few pins, we'd be in it, and it happened just like that.”
The Greyhounds also tacked on another six points at 119 when Lassiter's Beaufort Fischer was penalized for an illegal slam that injured Carson Chalk and forced a forfeit.
Had Lassiter won at 119 or lost by a decision, the Trojans would have still been in the hunt going into the final match at 132 where Pope's Guy Jackson won a 6-3 decision over Ananth Manibushan.
The match began in the middle weights, which played to Lassiter's strengths.
David Panone (138) won a major decision over Harrison Freese to get things started for the Trojans, who won the Cobb County tournament earlier this season.
Jacobee Connell needed a first-period takedown to beat Alex Hearn at 145. R.J. Weston (152) pinned Paul Childs in 13 seconds. Anthony Fiorenza (160) followed with a pin in 1:17 over Eric Watson, and Jack Dyess (170) needed just 45 seconds to beat Aziz Juwani to take a commanding 25-0 lead.
Pope began chipping away when Fred Arthur won a 6-2 decision over Noah Flisser at 170. T.J. Mordarski (195) followed by pinning Conner Ball in 14 seconds before Yoark Rasmussen (220) pinned Scott Diaz in 2:30 to put the Greyhounds back in the match, trailing 25-15.
Lassiter answered with a clutch 2-1 win at 285 by Francisco Valle over Cheikh Koita, which was decided in the final seconds when Koita was called for running off the mat.
That was Lassiter's final win. Pope's lower weight surge began with Josh Scheele (106) winning a 6-2 decision over Rily McElligott.
“The key is minimizing our losses with points and not giving up pins and maximizing your wins with pins,” Haskin said. “It's a little scary when you get that far down though, but everybody stayed focused and got it done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.