MARIETTA -- Pope made it a clean sweep of this year’s region wrestling tournaments with a first-place finish at the 6AAAAAA traditionals at Kell on Saturday.
With 199 points, the Greyhounds finished ahead of runner-up Lassiter (183) and third-place Kennesaw Mountain (117) to add the 6AAAAAA traditional championship to the duals tittle they won in January.
It was the 25th region title -- traditionals and duals combined -- in school history for Pope, which qualified 10 wrestlers for the Class AAAAAA tournament in Macon next week.
“It’s another notch in the belt for the kids and the program,” Pope coach Jim Haskin said. “Coming through a tough region and getting it done, getting to state -- It was a really good day.”
The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for next week’s state tournament.
Host Kell (92) finished fourth, followed by Allatoona (fifth, 68), Sprayberry (sixth, 60.5), South Cobb (seventh, 39), Wheeler (eighth, 34.5) and Osborne (ninth, 6.0).
Pope won five of the 14 weight classes, with Lassiter taking four. Kell, KMHS, South Cobb, Sprayberry and Wheeler each claimed one.
For the Greyhounds, Josh Scheele (106 pounds), Jacob Robinson (113), Joey Robinson (126), Harrison Freese (138) and T.J. Mordarski (195) won their weight classes.
Scheele won a 13-6 decision over Allatoona’s Luke Bullard at 106, while Jacob Robinson pinned Kell’s Parker Knor at 113, Joey Robinson pinned Lassiter’s Ananth Manibushan at 126, Freese decisioned Kennesaw Mountain’s Abass Diaby 13-12 at 138 and Mordarski defeated the Mustangs' Nick Palmiotto 2-0 at 195.
Lassiter got weight class titles from David Panone (132), Tristan Diaz (152), Robert Weston (160) and Fransisco Valle (285).
Panone won by forfeit over Pope’s Jackson Guy at 132, while Diaz pinned Kell’s Keith Williams in 5:05, Weston pinned Kennesaw Mountain’s Aidan Fennelly in 1:31 and Valle decisioned South Cobb’s Trey Riley 5-0.
In the other weight classes, Sprayberry’s Josh Sanders pinned Pope’s Carson Chaulk at 120, Kell’s Patrick Parlato pinned Kennesaw Mountain’s Jeremy Medina in 5:28, Wheeler’s Zyan Hall won by forfeit over Lassiter’s Jack Dyess at 170, KMHS wrestler Nathan Silva pinned Sprayberry’s Daniyal Mirza in 3:15 and South Cobb’s Bernard Williams won an 11-2 major decision over Pope’s York Rasmusson.
Third-place finishers were Lassiter wrestlers Riley McElligott (106), Austin Whited (113), Beaufort Fischer (120), Jacobee Connell (145) and Anthony Fiorenza (195), Allatoona’s Logan Ickes (138), Kenny Shepard (160) and Patrick Gillespie (170), Pope’s Fred Arthur (182) and Cheikh Koita (285), Kennesaw Mountain’s KJ Geday (126) and Ed Kinnel (220), Kell’s Micah Zefo (132) and Sprayberry’s Jasper Chiasson (152).
Fourth-place finishers were Kell’s Chris Abel (120), Cameron Rex (126) and Josh Barker (285), Lassiter’s Alex Le (138) and Noah Flisser (182), Kennesaw Mountain’s Brayden Thomas (106) and Arian Gallegos (170), Allatoona’s Sam Ware (113) and Davis Windham (152), Sprayberry’s Thomas Wiggins (132) and Aydin Hart (220),
