Carter Spohn and Dermot Maloney won distance races to help the Pope boys win the Region 7AAAAAA track and field championship Monday at Johns Creek.
Spohn won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 26.8 seconds, while Dermot Maloney claimed the 3,200 in 9:39.85.
The Greyhounds claimed the title with a team total of 139 points, beating Roswell (132), Blessed Trinity (129), Alpharetta (103), Johns Creek (78), Lassiter (76) and Sprayberry (25).
Pope dominated the distance races as Spohn also finished second in the 800, Maloney was second in the 1,600 and Benny Brenneman was fourth. Brenneman also finished fourth in the 3,200, with David Drake fifth and the Pope 4x800 relay team second.
Other winners included Kristopher Hayes in the 200 (22.55) and Chandler McDade in the 110 hurdles (15.62).
Lassiter also had two event-winners, with Jason Woods claiming the 400 (49.23) and Youssef Ashour the 800 (1:56.76).
Sprayberry's Mehkai Williams earned a third-place finish in the 100 and a second-place finish in the 200.
Blessed Trinity won the girls event with 155 points. Pope finished second (140), followed by Roswell (139), Alpharetta (111), Lassiter (72), Johns Creek (53) and Sprayberry (17).
The Greyhounds were paced by Gabby Key and Julia Acker in the field events. Key won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 9½ inches, while Acker won the pole vault with a height of 10 feet. Key also finished second in the 100 dash.
Pope also won the 4x200 relay (1:44.09).
Grace Whalen won the 100 hurdles (15.67) and 300 hurdles (46.09) for Lassiter, while Kiara Evans also won the triple jump with a leap of 35-10¾.
