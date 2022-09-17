ACWORTH --The Pope boys and Marietta girls came away with the team titles at the Cobb County Cross Country Championships at Allatoona Creek Park on Saturday.
Whitefield Academy’s Taylor Wade and Harrison’s Samantha McGarrity won the boys’ and girls’ individual titles respectively on the 5K (3.1 mile) course.
Pope won its first boys’ team championship since 2017, scoring 44 points to finish comfortably ahead of runner-up and two-time defending champion Marietta (64).
“We’re very pleased with them coming together and getting it done,” Pope coach Cathi Monk said. “This is the first time we’ve had our top seven together all season, so they had a little bit of a goal and we’re unified in that group-think process. I really love it when four guys can come across the line almost in 10-second span and high five and that’s what it’s all about. The championship is great, but the friendships and the unity as a group is what we’re most proud of.”
Whitefield Academy (95), Harrison (97) and Hillgrove (106) rounded the top five, followed by Walton (132), Lassiter (234), Allatoona (eighth, 275), Campbell (277), Mount Paran Christian (287), Kennesaw Mountain (332), Wheeler (338), North Cobb Christian (350), Kell (352) and Mount Bethel Christian (457).
Meanwhile, Marietta continued its dominance of county girls’ cross country as it won its third consecutive crown and seventh in nine years.
With 33 points, the Lady Blue Devils finished ahead of runner-up Harrison (48), while Walton (82) was third.
“It’s always a great day when you win Cobb County,” Marietta coach Jack Coleman said. “They went out and executed the way we wanted to. They’re a solid training bunch and they did a really good job today. They did exactly what we hoped they would do.”
Hillgrove (107) and Pope (158) were the other teams in the girls’ top five, followed by Allatoona (170), Lassiter (211), Campbell (216), Whitefield Academy (220), North Cobb Christian (269), Kell (286), Kennesaw Mountain (312) and Mount Bethel Christian (407).
Wade won the boys’ individual title in convincing fashion as he pulled away from the pack after the first mile and went on to cross the finish line with a time of 15 minutes, 32.44 seconds, finishing 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Joseph Minecci of Walton (15:50.47).
“I just tried to keep my form great and stay on pace,” Wade said. “We didn’t do this meet last year, but I’m glad we did it this year. It’s very competitive.”
Pope’s Benny Brenneman finished third (15:52.57), while Harrison’s Sterling Sellier (15:47.19) was fourth and Walton’s Kenyele Brown (16:03.87) was fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Marietta’s Jared Fortenberry (sixth, 16:06.91), Whitefield Academy’s Andrew Rothwell (seventh, 16:23.84), Pope’s Carter Spohn (eighth, 16:24.78), Marietta’s Hines Doyle (ninth, 16:26.72) and Pope’s Dermot Maloney (10th, 16:28.78).
It was an equally dominant performance for McGarity in the girls’ race as she separated from the pack at the one-mile mark and finished with a time of 18:21.87 to finish 24 seconds ahead of runner-up Maddie Jones of Marietta (18:45.89), with Harrison teammate Lidia Longo (18:53.40) placing third.
“(Harrison) did a two-miler here (at Allatoona Creek Park earlier in the season) and I was trying to go slower than that.” McGarity said. “But, the three-mile, you’ve got to stay mentally prepared for that next lap and I felt good about that. I’ve been preparing for that and it paid off.”
Pope’s Addison Adair was fourth (19:00.63) and Marietta’s Kristal McQueen was fifth (19:00.72), followed by Walton’s Daniela Delgado (sixth, 19:02.79), Marietta runners Colette DePasquale (seventh, 19:03.67) and Mary Nesmith (eighth, 19:06.05), Walton’s Ella Bailey (ninth, 19:11.17) and Hillgrove’s Reese Terza (10th, 19:15.10).
