ACWORTH – Pope added to its collection of region cross country titles as it won both the boys and girls crowns at the Region 6AAAAAA cross country championships on Wednesday at Allatoona Creek Park.
Kennesaw Mountain senior Ryan McKee won the boys’ individual title, while Pope freshman Addison Adair took the girls’ crown.
It was the sixth consecutive region championship for the Pope boys as well as the fourth region title in a row for the Lady Greyhounds.
“It comes from a good community and a dedication to the sport,” Pope coach Cathi Monk said. “Every year, whatever the parents, the middle school feeder programs do, we seem to get the best kids in the school and that makes it easy on me.”
The top four teams and top six individuals qualified for the Class AAAAAA race at the state cross country championships in Carrollton next Saturday.
Pope dominated the boys’ race, scoring 29 points to finish far ahead of runner-up Lassiter (65). Kennesaw Mountain (85) was third and Allatoona (106) placed fourth.
The Greyhounds placed three runners in the top five and seven in the top 20 to fuel their win.
“We knew we had about 10 guys who could score for us,” Monk said. “They ran fantastic today, very good times all around. It got a little hot for the boys race, so not as many (personal record times) as earlier in the day. I was very pleased with what they did as well. That tight-knit group of five have been consistent for us all year long. Those boys have put in what is necessary to truly be an elite performer when you come to a region championship.”
Kell (fifth, 113), Wheeler (sixth, 131) and Sprayberry (seventh, 186) rounded out the boys’ team standings.
McKee won the boys race with a time of 16:12.37, finishing comfortably ahead of Pope runners Barry Brenneman (16:43.80) and Carter Spohn (16:56.87) to claim the region title after finishing runner-up last year.
“I’ve been running for four years now and I was second (in the region) last year and I wanted to get that win, but I couldn’t do it,” McKee said. “So this year, I’m glad I got another chance and got to pull it off.”
Rounding out the boys’ top 10 were Lassiter’s Brennen Cockrell (fourth, 17:04.02), Pope’s William Wright (fifth, 17:06.98), Allatoona’s Grayson Smith (sixth, 17:13.72), Pope’s Connor Sheahan (seventh, 17:29.50), Allatoona’s Greyson Coker (eighth, 17:35.75), Wheeler’s Matthew Tate (ninth, 17:36.19) and Lassiter’s Colin Zimmer (10th, 17:38.23).
Pope was equally dominant in the girls meet, accumulating 22 points for a decisive victory ahead of runner-up Allatoona (63). Lassiter (67) finished third and Kell (102) was fourth.
The Lady Greyhounds secured the top three individual finishes, with Adair – with a personal-best time of 18 minutes, 44.53 seconds – runner-up Lorel Golden – who fell just short by less than a second with a PR of 18:44.77 – and third-place Charlotte Dunn (19:09.82) leading the way. In all, Pope placed five runners in the girls’ top 10.
“That group of girls – everybody knew we had a strong 1, 2 and 3,” Monk said. “But four and five and even six were very, very competitive to put all of them in (the top 14). That’s a testament to their hard work, because they’re not the elite. They’re the ones who have to put in much more effort than anybody else and it shows that they have an internal motivation that’s hard to coach – you either have it or you don’t.”
Kennesaw Mountain (fifth, 136), Wheeler (sixth, 142) and South Cobb (seventh, 180) were the other teams that scored points in the standings.
Placing behind the Pope trio of Adair, Golden and Dunn among the top 10 girls’ individual finishers were Kell runners Claire Lanaghan (fourth, 20:15.32) and Emma Shanklin (fifth, 20:33.48), Lassiter’s Hailey Bradley (sixth, 20:39.89), Pope’s Catherine Greer (seventh, 20:43.19), Allatoona’s Carolina Hubbs (eighth, 21:00.85), Pope’s Claudia Futrell (ninth, 21:01.20) and Lassiter’s Anna Claire McCord (10th, 21:02.44).
