CARROLLTON -- The Pope boys came away with a runner-up finish in the Class AAAAAA cross country state championships Saturday.
With 106 points, Pope placed behind champion North Atlanta (98), with Roswell (136) and Marist (137) also earning spots on the awards podium.
“I’m pleased that our boys got second,” Pope coach Cathi Monk said. “We were hoping for a state championship, but it’s just one day, and I’m more pleased with the camaraderie and the team unity our boys group has had all year, and that’s their gift to me, and I appreciate it. We have a great group of senior boys that I’ve really enjoyed coaching, and we’ll move and get ready for next year.”
The Greyhounds were boosted by three runners finishing in the top 20. Benny Brenneman placed 13th in 17 minutes, 11.11 seconds, while Dermot Maloney was 18th (17:28.23) and Charles Dodsworth 20th (17:30.67).
Allatoona finished seventh in the Class AAAAAA girls race, while Pope placed 10th. Marist won the team title
Allatoona’s Cecilia Hensel was the only top-10 individual finisher from Cobb County in the girls race, finishing 10th (20:17.20).
Mount Paran Christian finished seventh in the Class AA boys meet, with North Cobb Christian 20th and Walker 29th. Athens Academy finished first.
North Cobb Christian placed eighth and Mount Paran was 11th in the Class AA girls meet, which was won by Savannah Arts Academy.
