The Pope boys cross country team placed runners in the top three individually to defend its Region 7AAAAAA championship title Tuesday at Webb Bridge Park in Alpharetta.
The Greyhounds beat Cambridge by 27 points, with Alpharetta third and North Atlanta fourth.
Cole Herron was the individual champion in 16 minutes, 36.37 seconds. William Brown was second in 16:37.45, with KC Heron third in 16:49.04. Zane Pizzuti was 13th in 17:34.23, with Alec Wark 30th in 18:10.83.
In the girls meet, Pope finished third behind Cambridge and Johns Creek.
Lorel Golden led the way, finishing third in 19:57.30. Sophie Boice (20:37.10) finished seventh, Isa Blair finished 20th in 21:22.70 and Rachel Dodsworth was 21st in 21:26.60.
Walton boys win Area 3AAAAAAA: The Raiders edged South Forsyth by two points to win the area championship Saturday at Boling Park in Canton.
A key difference was Walton having three runners place in the top 10.
While South Forsyth’s Brennan Bower won the individual title in 15 minutes, 42.46 seconds, the War Eagles did not have a runner cross the line again until Michael Patterson settled for 10th in 16:10.28.
In between, Walton’s Connor Old took second (15:43.59), Zac Sheffer was fourth (16:00.27) and Samuel Balboa was ninth (16:10.28).
West Forsyth was third overall, followed by Lambert, Milton and Roswell.
The meet combined teams from Regions 3 and 4.
The Walton girls finished fourth behind South Forsyth, West Forsyth and Milton. Lambert and Etowah were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Walton’s Sara Burwell clocked in at 18:44.92 to finish second behind South Forsyth’s Madelynne Cadeau, who won in 17:52.84.
Isabela Bazan was also in the top 10 for Walton, taking ninth in 19:15.84.
