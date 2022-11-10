For the first time in nearly a decade, the Rangers have a Silver Slugger.
Nathaniel Lowe, buoyed by the Rangers’ faith in him to play every day, was named the AL’s winner at first base. He’s the first Ranger to win since Adrian Beltré in 2014.
In his second full season, Lowe slashed .302/.358/.492/.851. He led all AL first basemen in OPS, finishing ahead of Chicago’s Jose Abreu (.824) and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.818). Lowe also hit 27 homers and drove in 76 runs.
Though the Rangers changed managers during the course of the season, one thing remained consistent: Lowe was in the lineup as the everyday first baseman.
“There is some sort of comfort that comes with being an everyday player,” Lowe said. “I can’t ask for a whole lot more. I got comfortable in my own shows and in being me and I was able to take that into my play.”
Perhaps the biggest place in which that showed up was in Lowe’s ability to better hit velocity. He was willing to trust an earlier start to his swing after sometimes being skittish about it in 2021. He went from hitting .206 against fastballs 94 mph or higher in 2021 to .296 in 2022.
Lowe was able to keep almost an identical OBP to his 2021 season (.357) without sacrifices to his batting average or ability to slug. In fact, he jumped from .264 to .302 in batting average and from .415 to 492 in slugging.
The Rangers had three other finalists: second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Adolis García, who was also a finalist at DH.
