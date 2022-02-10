Alexis Poole set a new Kennesaw State Division I career scoring record as the Owls beat Central Arkansas 66-52 on Wednesday.
After being kept to only two points in the first half, the 6-foot-2 senior’s driving layup in the third quarter set the new mark, besting Deandrea Sawyers’ previous record of 1,380 points. Poole had 16 points for the game
The milestone came in Kennesaw State’s second straight victory as the Owls (8-13, 4-6 ASUN Conference) recorded their first back-to-back wins since December.
“We’re finally starting to put four quarters together. That’s something I harped on for a while,” Kennesaw State coach Octavia Blue said in a release. “Our second half was important. It’s what got us over the hump today.”
Central Arkansas (8-14, 3-8) led 17-13 after the first quarter as it shot 66.7% from the field.
Kennesaw State came back in the second quarter to take their first lead 22-21, thanks to Amani Johnson, who finished with 12 points and five rebounds, converting a steal into an assist for freshman Prencis Harden.
The lead changed hands once more before Bre’Lyn Snipes converted a jumper and a free throw, putting Kennesaw State up 26-24 at halftime.
The Owls pushed the lead to double digits late in the third quarter, taking a 12-point edge with a minute left in the period.
Jah’Che Whitfield finished with 10 points and Snipes added eight.
