Alexis Poole scored a career-high 29 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Kennesaw State women’s basketball team fell to Liberty 76-70 on Monday in the regular-season finale in the KSU Convocation Center.
Poole scored 23 second-half points and led a furious comeback that came up short in the final seconds. To go along with her career night in the scoring column, Poole pulled down eight rebounds, had four assists and added three steals.
The Owls (13-15, 6-10) will turn around and face Liberty again Saturday in the opening round of the ASUN Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Kennesaw State will be the sixth seed, while Liberty will be No. 3. The winner will face the winner of North Alabama and Lipscomb on March 11 in the semifinals.
After falling behind 6-2, Liberty (17-11, 10-5) used a 12-0 run to take a 14-6 lead. The Flames extended their lead to double digits midway through the second quarter when the Owls caught fire and reeled off nine of the next 11 points, capped by a layup from Amani Johnson to cut the deficit to 29-26.
Kennesaw State trailed by seven at halftime, but it used a 12-2 run in the third quarter to tie the score at 50-50.
The Owls outscored the Flames 25-15 in the third quarter and took a three-point lead to the fourth, but Liberty answered with a 9-0 run to take a six-point lead with 6:57 remaining. Kennesaw State tied the game up three times coming down the stretch but never retook the lead.
To go along with Poole’s career night, Carlotta Gianolla added 14 points, while Johnson chipped in with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.