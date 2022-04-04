AUGUSTA — Heading into Tuesday, there is still a question as to whether Tiger Woods will remain in the field and play in the 86th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Still, there are plenty of players who are pulling for him.
“It would be massive (if he could play),” said Cameron Smith, who won last month’s Players Championship. “Obviously, he’s had a bit of an extended rest. I’m sure he’s dying to get out here and start competing again. He’s like the rest of us. He’s a competitor, and he wants to be out here and taking people down, so it would be good to see.”
Woods has been playing and practicing at Augusta National over the last week, with the hopes of being able to return to competitive golf for the first time since almost losing his leg in a serious car accident following the Genesis Invitational in California in February 2021.
Woods was able to play in the PNC Championship, a family-style team tournament in December, but he rode in a cart in that event — a far cry from walking the hills of Augusta National.
Last Tuesday, Woods played a practice round with his 13-year-old son, Charlie, and his close friend, former PGA champion Justin Thomas. Woods released a statement Sunday that said his playing would be a “game-time decision,” but then returned to the course to play in the peace and quiet before Monday’s practice rounds.
While playing Sunday, Woods teamed up with Australian golfer Cameron Davis on the back nine. Davis seemed to be encouraged by Woods’ play.
“It was cool to see,” Davis said. “He’s hitting the shots that you know you should hit, but it’s just executing them. He wasn’t doing anything special, but he was playing well. Everything was looking pretty solid.”
Unfortunately, it probably is not the golf that would keep Woods from playing. It is the recovery time.
When Woods won the Masters in 2019, he was scheduled to start at 9:20 a.m. in the final round because the tee times were moved up to avoid bad weather. To get his back loose, along with a proper workout and warm-up period, he had to get up at 4 a.m.
How much more time Woods has to add following his accident, if any, is still unknown, and if he has a first-round afternoon tee time, followed by an early-morning time in the second round, it could cause a problem.
Davis, however, is convinced Woods could do it.
“(He’s) still a little slow going up a couple hills on 17 and 18,” Davis said. “I mean, I was as well. He’s been through a lot more than I have. He’s striking it well. He’s hitting it far enough to play the holes the way you need to play them. I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be able to put rounds together out there.”
If Woods is able to play, former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson said he believes the 15-time major champion can be in the mix come Sunday afternoon.
“Any time anybody asks me, ‘Can Tiger contend?’ the answer is, yes,” Simpson said. “Just an amazing will inside of him, whether he’s hurt or sick or struggling with his golf swing or whatever it is. It’s really cool he’s making this week the push to come back after that car wreck.
“I hope he tees it up Thursday.”
