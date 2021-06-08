Erin King did not mind having Kell's girls lacrosse team move up a classification for the 2020-21 season.
After playing with the Lady Longhorns in Class A/5A for most of her career, the senior attacker led the team with more than 70 goals and 200 draw controls as it moved up to Class 6A/7A in 2021.
Kell went 13-8 overall with an 8-0 record in area play and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. The Lady Longhorns were also ranked 15th in Georgia and No. 164 in the nation by MaxPreps, with victories over perennial state powers and fellow east Cobb rivals, Pope, Lassiter and Walton, in addition to a win over Centennial in the playoffs.
King will finish her career as a multi-year all-state selection and should be under consideration for All-American honors.
For her efforts, the Cobb County girls lacrosse coaches named King the 2021 Cobb County Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year.
“It means so much just because my team has worked so hard and has helped me to be able to do the things that I was able to do throughout this season,” King said. “I’ve worked really hard to become the player that I’ve been, so to have my hard work pay off and everything is so nice.”
While King was the driving force behind the Lady Longhorns’ scoring offense, many may not realize she also led the team in assists.
“She made her teammates look awesome,” Kell coach Aubree Mancuso said. “She’s not just a scorer. There’s a bigger picture there.”
Excelling on the field and in the classroom, King achieved a 4.0 grade-point average while also playing volleyball throughout high school.
After COVID-19 canceled the majority of the 2020 season, King and her teammates had an opportunity to step up and lead. They did not take the role lightly.
“We were very excited for it,” she said. “We talked about it before the season. We were ready to take on that role.”
King’s stellar performances on the field, as well as her achievements in the classroom, earned her a scholarship to play lacrosse at Temple University in Philadelphia.
