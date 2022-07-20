ATLANTA -- Arkansas coach Sam Pittman had a message for two of his future Southeastern Conference rivals Wednesday.
“We love you, Texas and Oklahoma,” Pittman said during the SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. “Can't wait for you to come over. We've got a great place.”
With the Longhorns and Sooners set to join the SEC in 2025, Arkansas will look to restore a pair of historic rivalries.
From 1915 until it left for the SEC in 1991, Arkansas was part of the now-defunct Southwest Conference with Texas, and the teams in neighboring states developed a yearly rivalry.
Last September, the two played for the first time since 2014. Arkansas won 40-21 in Texas’ first game against an SEC opponent since the announcement of the Longhorns' future move to the conference.
“It was fun playing Texas last year,” Pittman said. “Obviously, it was one year. We had a nice game against them and those things. Have a lot of respect for coach (Steve Sarkisian) and the Longhorns.”
All-SEC linebacker Bumper Pool said that despite being from Lucas, Texas, many of his family members went to Arkansas and preached the Razorbacks' rivalry with the Longhorns.
“My whole life, my dad was like, ‘We hate Texas,’” Pool said. “Being able to actually get the opportunity to actually play them was so cool. I got a win against them. I don’t have to play them again, so I’ll be able to hold that when I go back home for the rest of my life.”
Defensive back Jalen Catalon, a native of Mansfield, Texas, said that playing against fellow Texas natives does not change the way he plays the game.
“The transition from here to there, I don’t think it will change my mindset much,” Catalon said. “Whoever we have in front of us, let’s focus on them. Let’s play them. I’m not so worried about the, ‘Oh, they’re from Texas, I’m from Texas,’ I just like to play the game of football and just focus on that.”
Born in El Reno, Oklahoma, Pittman’s relationship with the University of Oklahoma is homegrown as he looks to play the Sooners every year and continue recruiting battles as they also join the SEC.
“I was a kid, I rooted for the Sooners 'til I moved over to eastern Oklahoma, where I became a Razorback fan. Storied football program,” Pittman said. “We're having recruiting battles with them right now, thank the lord. Before, we couldn't get in the door, but we're having recruiting battles. We are having recruiting battles with Texas. I'm not telling you we're whipping them or anything like that. I'm telling you we're in the conversation. It's so close, you know? You have two storied programs there.”
As Pittman looks ahead to Arkansas' upcoming seasons, he has three teams on his mind that he would like to see on their conference schedule.
“If we could play Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, that would be really neat,” Pittman said. “I'm not the schedule-maker. I'm just a football coach.”
