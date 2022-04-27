ACWORTH -- Allatoona used the combination of dominate pitching, timely hitting and a few breaks to complete a two-game sweep of Lanier in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on Wednesday.
The Buccaneers (29-2) won Game 1 8-1 and followed with a 7-0 shutout, in which they got an outstanding pitching performance from Ethan Sutton. The junior kept the Longhorns off balance, no-hitting them for five innings. He finished the night pitching six innings, allowing one hit while striking out nine. He then turned it over to Landon Perkins, who struck out the side in the seventh.
"Ethan was outstanding," Allatoona coach Keith Hansen said. "He threw 70 pitches through six innings and then turned it over to (Perkins) who had the bender working."
Early on in Game 2, Jackson Marcantel tried to match Sutton pitch for pitch. Lanier (15-13) trailed 1-0 heading to the top of the fourth, but some misfortune helped put him in a bind.
Aiden Jolley led off the inning with what appeared to be a routine fly ball to center, but it looked like the outfielders lost the ball in the lights and it fell in for a double. Blake Wootton was hit by a pitch and then Ethan Crawley put down a sacrifice bunt. When Bryce Stack, who was courtesy running for Jolley, beat the throw to third, the bases were loaded.
Stack and Wootton scored on back-to-back wild pitches and then Jackson McElvy followed with an RBI single. Sutton came through with an RBI double to right and Jolley added and RBI single on his second trip to the plate in the inning. In all, 11 men came to the plate and the six-run inning gave the Bucs all the offense they would need.
The victory advanced them to the second round where they will host South Effingham on May 9, after the fourth-seeded Mustangs swept No. 1 seed Westlake 11-5 and 6-4.
Lanier had its best chance to do damage in the first inning of Game 1. Andrew Walton reached on an error to start the game. Chandler Hawkins was then hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second.
Allatoona starter Riley Gaskins struck the next two batters out before hitting Diego Rubio to load the bases. But Gaskins got Braden Richards to bounce back to the mound to end the inning.
"He's been great all year," Hansen said. "When he throws strikes he's pretty hard to hit, but we had an error and hit some guys, but then he buckled down and got out of it."
McElvy started the bottom half of the inning by reaching on an error and Sutton made Lanier starter Caleb Fones pay for the mistake by hitting an opposite field home run to right for a 2-0 lead.
Crawley opened the second inning with a triple and came in on an RBI single by Cruz Paul. In the third, Michael Barron doubled and Paul again came through with an RBI single to put the Bucs up 7-0.
"He's been hot lately," Hansen said of Paul. "He's a freshman, but he's really worked hard on hitting the ball up the middle and two the right side, and that's what happened (Wednesday).
Lanier got its only run of the night in the seventh. Walton and Adrian Jimenez both singled and Walton scored on an RBI groundout by Fones.
