FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Kevin Na, front left, is congratulated by Charles Schwab after winning The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. The PGA Tour laid out an ambitious plan to resume its season Thursday, April 16, 2020, with hopes of a restart at Colonial on June 11-14 and keeping fans away for at least the first month. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez, File)