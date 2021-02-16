Perfect Game plans to showcase the renovation of the East Cobb Baseball Complex in conjunction with a free youth camp featuring multiple former MLB players in March.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on March 10 at 5 p.m.
The camp will be held at the complex on March 11 from 4-8 p.m. Registration is open to the first 800 children ages 12 and under and can be found at PerfectGameCares.org/camps
"Perfect Game is excited about our future at the East Cobb Baseball Complex,” Perfect Game Founder and President Jerry Ford said in a release. “We have spent many years running events here, and it has left us with so many lasting memories. East Cobb Baseball is recognized as perhaps one of the top travel ball programs of all time. This complex is well known from coast to coast, and so many of the best Major League players have competed here. It is now our responsibility to take it to yet another level. It is a true honor to become part of this historic baseball complex."
Several former MLB players are scheduled to appear: Lou Collier, Ben Ford, Luis Gonzalez, Tom “Flash” Gordon, Andruw Jones, Junior Spivey, Greg Vaughn and more.
Safety precautions will be in place with camp attendees spread out over eight fields. To keep everyone as safe as possible, face masks will be required to attend.
The Perfect Game Rise Campaign will also visit several Atlanta area elementary and middle schools on March 10-11 with a celebrity caravan made up of former MLB players.
The $3 million in renovations include eight regulation fields, each equipped with artificial turf and live streaming components.
Perfect Game has controlled all tournament play at the complex since the 2020 season. Last year, the complex hosted 4,500 teams in amateur baseball tournaments between June 1 to Nov. 8.
“We are promoting the game of baseball now and in the future by hosting the highest quality amateur events while providing meaningful opportunities and information to players, families, MLB organizations, college coaches, and fans,” Vice President of Operations at PG and Marietta resident Taylor McCullough said in a release. “This significant reinvestment in the ECB Complex demonstrates our longstanding commitment to the Cobb County and wider metro Atlanta community.”
