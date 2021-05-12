GUYTON -- If you think you’ve seen this movie before, well, maybe you have.
Pope’s baseball team is going to a deciding third game in a state playoff series for the ninth straight time since 2018.
The Greyhounds lost the opener of a doubleheader to South Effingham 9-8 Tuesday, but predictably bounced back to win the nightcap 9-3 to set up Wednesday's winner-takes-all Game 3 for the right to advance to the Class AAAAAA state semifinals.
“We don’t panic when we lose a game and we’re comfortable with what we have,” Pope coach Jeff Rowland said. “I’m proud of our grit (Tuesday).”
The Greyhounds (28-10) seemingly had more adversity than usual heading into Game 2 after falling in heartbreaking fashion in a wild, see-saw first game.
Pinch-runner Matt Anthony was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second on Dawson Campbell’s single on the final play of the game.
“I’d send him 100 times out of 100,” Rowland said. “We forced them to make a play and tip your cap to them because they did.”
But dozens of Pope fans who made the long trip to Guyton -- about 25 miles west of Savannah -- have learned to pack for a couple of days.
Greyhounds lefthander Peyton Cariaco, who pitched nine scoreless innings against Buford in the 11-inning 1-0 Game 2 win in the second round, surrendered just four hits against the Mustangs.
“I asked him if we were getting heavy because he’s been carrying us the last few weeks,” Rowland said. “He wants the ball and doesn’t want to come out of the game. He’s that kind of kid. I love him to death.”
Pope broke open a 3-3 deadlock with a six-run sixth inning. Quinn Kerce’s bases-loaded walk broke the tie and Cody McGill followed with a two-run single.
A wild pitch, a ground out by Caid Heflin and a single by Kent Schmidt brought in three more runs.
“A little cushion felt good,” Cariaco said. “After Game 1, it was a little tough but we’ve done it before and we’ve done it for the past two series so for us it was nothing new. We just had to come out and compete and we knew we could get the job done.”
After more than six hours of baseball, a night that ended at 11:15 p.m., a state playoff series is right where Pope wants it. The Greyhounds beat Riverwood and Buford in the third game of best-of-three series this season.
In 2019, Pope won Game 3s against Creekview, Dacula, Lee County and Harrison before losing the deciding game of the state championship series to Heritage.
In 2018, the Greyhounds finished off their state championship run by defeating Allatoona in the third game.
“We feel good with what we have and we’re in a pretty good spot coming back (today), but you still have to play the game,” Rowland said.
