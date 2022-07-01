Ahead of his senior season at Pebblebrook, wide receiver Craig Adams Jr. committed to play collegiately at South Carolina.
“The atmosphere and the coaching were my final decision-makers on why I chose South Carolina,” Adams said. “The environment and how they treated my family, along with how close they are with their players, helped me make my decision.”
Adams held 27 offers, including Virginia, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Maryland, Purdue, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver caught 54 passes for 936 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He also proved vital in the run game as he rushed for 133 yards and four scores.
As a sophomore at Pebblebrook, Adams played quarterback and threw for 1,045 yards and 15 touchdowns while also running for 491 yards and five touchdowns.
The three-star prospect credited the setup and intensity of the Falcons' practices for his preparedness for the next level.
“I've been playing varsity since I was in ninth grade, so I have always been moving a step ahead of everybody,” Adams said.
Adams join a recent pipeline from Cobb County to Columbia, South Carolina, that has also included Walton defensive back B.J. Gibson and offensive lineman Cason Henry, Hillgrove defensive backs Noah Abrams and Emory Floyd and Harrison linebacker Akhnaton Shabazz.
Adams played multiple positions in all three phases of the game, and said he looks forward to the opportunity to continue that with the Gamecocks.
“(Receivers coach Justin) Stepp says that he wants me mostly at wide receiver, but he also wants me helping in as many ways as I can,” Adams said. “If that means being an athlete, then that's what I will do.”
