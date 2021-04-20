Pebblebrook is heading to Truist Park.
The Falcons will take on Newnan in Region 2AAAAAAA play at the Atlanta Braves stadium on Wednesday.
After the tornadoes ravaged the Newnan community last month, the team needed a place to play their games and the Braves helped them make it happen.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
The game will be considered Newnan’s senior night, and Braves’ pitcher Will Smith, a native of Newnan, in conjunction with the team has started an online auction at www.braves.com/relief with all proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross in their tornado relief efforts. All funds raised through this auction will be matched by Will Smith and the Atlanta Braves Foundation. The auction is live now and will end at 11:59 p.m. on April 30.
Items in the auction include -- a Braves jersey signed by the team, an autographed hat signed by Smith, a Freddie Freeman autographed bat, ahat signed by the 2021 bullpen pitchers, a hat signed by the 2021 starting pitchers, a hat signed by the 2021 infielders and a hat signed by 2021 outfielders. There are also baseballs signed by Ozzie Albies, Travis d’Arnaud, Ronald Acuña, Jr., Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Ian Anderson.
