MARIETTA – It took about five misses from long range before the Pebblebrook got locked in.
Once the first 3-pointer went through the net, plenty more followed as the Falcons dominated Grovetown from beyond the arc before winning 78-51 Saturday at Kell High School's New Years Classic.
The Falcons were 43 percent from behind the 3-point line (10-of-23) and 48 percent (18-of-37) from inside the paint for the game. That allowed them to jump out to a 22-6 first-quarter lead before taking a 30-point advantage into the fourth quarter.
“We started out missing like five 3s in a row to start the game off. My assistant coach was killing me,” Pebblebrook coach George Washington said. “They have been shooting it well at practice. We had a shoot-around on New Years Day. We've been getting a lot of shots up.”
Aaron Reddish hit four 3s in the first half and finished the game with 20 points – 19 of them coming before the break. When Reddish was quiet in the second half, Kami Young stepped up with three second half 3s for nine points.
Blake Hadley and Jaiun Simon both scored 10 points for the Falcons.
Pebblebrook knew Zach Bell was going to get his points for Grovetown and ended up with 31 points. But the remaining six players who scored for the Warriors had five points or less.
“(Grovetown) had a really, really good player in Zach Bell, so we had to make sure we lock in and limit his touches early and make it difficult,” Washington said. “For us, we just had to play Pebblebrook basketball, run, defend and shoot.”
Once the Falcons got warmed up in the first quarter, they embarked on a 13-0 run. A Danny Stubbs 3 opened a 20-4 lead before Bell stopped the run with a pair of free throws.
While Pebblebrook was having success with the 3, Grovetown couldn't make a single shot from long range. The Warriors did not make a single 3-point attempt in the game. They were 0-for-11 in the first half and continued to be unsuccessful after five attempts in the second.
Pebblebrook ended the third quarter on a 10-4 run to force a 6-minute fourth quarter. A dunk from Jamall Clyce, a 3 from Young and a layup by Nyle Hillmon opened a 63-34 lead. After Grovetown cut it to 26 points, a Hadley 3-pointer and an Israel Welton layup put the Falcons up by 30 again.
