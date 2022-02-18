SMYRNA — Pebblebrook used a strong fourth quarter to defeat East Coweta 68-62 Friday night at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium to claim the Region 2AAAAAAA championship.
The Falcons (25-2) will be the region’s No. 1 seed going into the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs next week and will have home court advantage for the first two rounds, provided they continue to win. They will face the No. 4 seed out of Region 4AAAAAAA in the first round. The Indians (17-10) will be the No. 2 seed.
“This is a different group of guys,” Pebblebrook coach George Washington said. “This group of guys, they create their own pathways, so this is their region championship. This is something new for them. I am going to let them enjoy it for 24 hours, then we are going to practice again.”
Down 49-48 going into the fourth quarter, the Falcons started the quarter on a 14-2 run, including 10 points from Craig Adams, who led the team with 16 points, to go up 62-51 with just under 3 minutes remaining.
East Coweta tried to chip away at the lead, with a 3-pointer from Austen Colton, who finished with 10 points, but Pebblebrook maintained its lead and went on to claim victory.
“I just told them to have fun,” Washington said. “Whatever adjustments we need to make, we will make, but (I told them) to have fun. And they came out and had fun.”
The first quarter ended in a 13-all tie. After a slow start, the Falcons claimed their first lead of the game with four minutes remaining in the second quarter, with back-to-back 3s from Andre Young, who had 11 points, and Kami Young, who had 14, to go up 24-20.
The Indians eventually regained the 29-28 lead to go into the half with a jumper from Anthony Otero.
East Coweta gained some momentum midway through the third quarter, going on a 9-0 run to take the 44-37 lead and force a Pebblebrook timeout. The Falcons regrouped and were able to go on an 11-5 run to close out the period, with four points from Jaiun Simon.
“I saw a tough team tonight, and that is what I have been looking for, a tough team,” Washington said. “We have been shooting a lot of 3s, and (Friday) we did not make a lot of 3s, but we were tough throughout the stretch, and that is what will carry us throughout the playoffs, just being tough.”
