MARIETTA - Pebblebrook did not suffer any kind of a region championship hangover as it won convincingly at Campbell, 74-41 on Friday.
Three nights after claiming the Region 2AAAAAAA title with a 76-75 comeback win over McEachern, the Falcons (20-2, 7-0 Region 2AAAAAAA) had no emotional letdown as they claimed their 13th straight victory heading into the final week of the regular season. The loss likely means the Spartans (11-13, 1-6) will be the No. 5 seed for the upcoming region tournament.
Pebblebrook took control early, scoring the first 10 points of the game. After a Campbell layup, the Falcons went on a nine-point run and would close the first quarter with a 24-6 lead.
“We played a good first quarter,” coach George Washington said. “Everything after that was a little sloppy, we talked about it at halftime, not doing a good enough job in transition in the second quarter. The starters played a good third quarter, then we played a lot of guys who have not played a lot of minutes this year, just let them have fun.”
After building a 52-23 lead at the half, the Falcons would lead by as many as 35 points in the fourth quarter.
Pebblebrook was led by Jaiun Simon's 13 points, Kami Young had 11 and Jordan Brown finished with eight.
Campbell's David Clark led the Spartans with 10 points on the night, Dante Harrison finished with nine and Sha’yah Goba had seven.
