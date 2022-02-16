SMYRNA – Pebblebrook showed why it is the No. 1 ranked team in the state in Class AAAAAAA with a decisive 91-67 victory over host Campbell in the semifinals of the Region 2AAAAAAA boys’ basketball tournament at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The top-seeded Falcons (24-2) will play third-seed East Coweta – a 60-57 winner over second-seed McEachern in the other semifinal – in the championship game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Fifth-seeded Campbell (12-15) takes on McEachern in the consolation game on Friday at 6 p.m.
Pebblebrook had five players score in double figures, with Kami Young scoring 21 points, Andre Young adding 15, Jaylen Perry with 14, Nyle Hillmon with 12 and Jaiun Simon with 10.
David Clark led Campbell with 23 points, while Dante Harrison added 13 points and Ryan Ray had 12.
“I told the guys at halftime that we didn’t take good shots in the first half,” Pebblebrook coach George Washington said. “We missed a lot of 50-50 balls in the first half and I told them that we had to clean it up and put together two or three stops, two or three scores – that’s been our motto all year. They did a really good job in the third quarter and we got to see some other guys play in the fourth quarter and they played really well in the fourth quarter. That second group has been great in practice, so (Wednesday) was a chance for those guys to get an opportunity to show how good they are. They did a very good job – I’m proud of that second group.”
Pebblebrook started fast as it took advantage of four Campbell turnovers to jump out to a 13-2 lead with 3:32 remaining in the first quarter.
Campbell came storming back with a 10-0 run of its own to cut the Pebblebrook lead to 13-12, before Hillmon nailed a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to give the Falcons a 16-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Campbell remained close for most of the second quarter as Pebblebrook struggled offensively.
Leading 31-27 with 2:33 remaining in the first half, the Falcons regained their shooting touch as Young hit a 3-pointer and made all three free throw attempts after being fouled on another attempt to boost the lead to 37-27 at the 1:26 to play, and then added a 3 at the buzzer for a 42-31 advantage.
Young opened the second half the same way – with a 3-pointer – as Pebblebrook went on to outscore Campbell 27-13 in the third quarter to go up 69-44. The Falcons would go on to lead by as many as 28 points – 91-63 with 48 seconds left in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.