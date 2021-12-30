MARITTA - Pebblebrook was a dominant force at the 3-point line as it rolled past Alabama's Pinson Valley for a 82-62 win Wednesday in the Collin Sexton Champions Classic at Wheeler.
Pebblebrook coach George Washington said starting strong at the 3-point line is all a part of the strategy to break down the defense of their opponents.
“We came out earlier with the 3 because we want to free it up for Jaiun (Simons),” Washington said. “If we shoot the 3-ball well, we can get Jaiun involved in the game around the basket, and teams can’t double- and triple-team him. They tried to double Jaiun a lot tonight, so we are going to shoot the 3 ball. That’s been our motto all year.”
Pebblebrook (10-2) shot 79% from beyond the 3-point line, making 15 of 23 attempts.
The Falcons started off the first quarter draining four 3s to give them a 12-0 lead. They later continued their fast-paced style of offense by going on a 9-2 rally that featured another 3-pointer from Andre Young, two layups from TJ Holmes and an alley-oop from Simon.
Pinson Valley (11-6) took over the last 3 minutes of the quarter to cut the lead 22-16, but Pebblebrook pushed the lead to eight in the second when Young stole the ball and took it to the basket for a layup, making it 34-26.
From that point, Pinson Valley was unable to keep up with Pebblebrook’s fast pace. With 45 seconds left in the quarter, coming off a fast break, Craig Adams received the ball at the top the key for a three-point play to give the Falcons a 10-point lead going into halftime, 47-37.
Pebblebrook wore down Pinson Valley in the third quarter, going on a 10-0 run with layups from Adams, Young and Brown making it 63-43. Pinson Valley was held to 10 points in the third quarter and did not put any points in the last five minutes of the quarter.
Young led Pebblebrook with 20 points, Kami Young had 19, Simon 14 and Brown 10.
The Falcons had a quick turnaround as they were to face Windsor Forest on Thursday.
“They’ll get a scouting report tonight on Windsor Forest,” Washington said. “We’ll come into the gym to do a shootaround in the morning and rest for a little and get ready for the game.”
