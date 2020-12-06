MARIETTA -- Danny Stubbs made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead Pebblebrook to a 64-59 victory over Kell in the Tournament of Champions Showcase at Wheeler High School on Saturday.
The victory came in a game that neither team is likely to hold up as an example of the way they like to play. From the outset, it was mistake plagued, turnover filled and choppy, and it did not allow either team to get into any kind of rhythm.
"It was very ragged," Pebblebrook coach George Washington said. "It was sloppy and messy."
Washington said Kell may have wanted to play that way because it was missing five-star guard Scoot Henderson. The junior star made the trip but was not in uniform.
"We prepared to face him," Washington said. "When he didn't play, our guys were disappointed."
The rough first half worked in the Longhorns' favor as they led 32-27 at the break, but the Falcons brought pressure to begin the third quarter and began to turn the game around.
"We had a good third quarter," Washington said. "We made some adjustments. We started with full-court pressure and then used 3/4 court pressure to start to turn things around."
Pebblebrook (7-1) outscored Kell 25-14 in the third quarter to turn the five-point deficit at the half to a six-point lead heading to the final quarter. Much of the run could be attributed to Stubbs, who scored 10 points in the period.
"He really got it going," Washington said. "He just got off of a minutes restriction after having an little injury earlier in the season. (Saturday) we turned him loose."
Stubbs added two more baskets early in the fourth quarter to push the Falcons to their largest lead of the night, 60-49, with 4 minutes to play.
Two late baskets by Dylan Cambridge brought Kell (4-1) back within three with 20 second to play, but a pair of free throws by Jamall Clyce, who finished with 13 points, sealed the victory. Aaron Reddish added nine points in the win.
Cambridge led the Longhorns with 19 points, Jaylen Brown finished with 14 points including three 3-pointers, and Ramir Chester added eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.