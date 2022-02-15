SMYRNA – Kania Seymour’s shot at the buzzer sealed Pebblebrook’s 51-50 upset victory over McEachern in the semifinals of the Region 2AAAAAAA tournament on Tuesday night at Campbell High School.
Seymour scored the last two baskets of the game to help the Lady Falcons overcome a three-point deficit with less than 10 seconds left on the clock.
“I feel like I played hard through the whole game for my team, kept the intensity and energy up so we could pull through, “Seymour said.
The win secures the fourth-seeded Lady Falcons (14-9, 5-3) a spot in the region championship game on Thursday against Campbell. Top-seeded McEachern (16-9) will face East Coweta in the consolation game.
Seymour scored 17 points and had three rebounds and three steals.
“She (Seymour) is a natural talent,” Pebblebrook coach Tine Hadley said. “This summer I am going to make her work hard. She has some things she needs to correct but she is definitely headed to play in college.”
It was anyone’s game going into the fourth quarter with the Lady Falcons up 40-38.
Kristen Roche made a layup, a 3 from Kalise Hill and a jumper from Caelan Ellis spurred a 9-2 run by McEachern. With just under five minutes on the clock, the Lady Indians held the lead at 47-43. Roche scored a game-high of 26 points while Ellis finished with nine points.
A Roche field goal and foul shot made it 50-45, and set the stage for Pebblebrook’s comeback.
A layup from Tania Ballard pulled the Lady Falcons within three with 10 seconds to play. The two shots from Seymour closed the game.
“My thing coming into the game is that we have to play all four quarters,” Hadley said. “We have to put together a full game…Every second matters. Every pass matters and every shot matters. You have to make wise decisions with the ball. You can’t be tired. You can rest tomorrow.
Iryana Muckle scored 10 of her 12 points during the first half of the game. Nia Morgan finished with 13 points.
