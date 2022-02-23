MABLETON -- The Pebblebrook girls used big second and fourth quarters to pull away and defeat Newton 68-33 on Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament at Jackson Gym.
The Region 2AAAAAAA runner-up Lady Falcons (15-10) overcame a slow start to outscore the Lady Rams 19-7 in the second quarter and 20-3 in the final period to take control of the game.
“We actually turned up the intensity some on defense,” Pebblebrook coach Tina Hadley said. “We started to move the ball better on the offensive end, which gave us a turnaround on offense, so we started stretching the game out.”
Pebblebrook advanced to the second round, where it will go on the road to face Region 8AAAAAAA champion Collins Hill on Friday or Saturday.
Nia Morgan scored 24 points, while Kania Seymour added 20 points and Iryana Muckle scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter to lead the way for Pebblebrook.
Tre’miyah Berry led Newton (7-18) with 11 points.
Trailing 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, Pebblebrook took the lead at the beginning of the second quarter on a jumper by Morgan to make it 16-15.
After Newton went back ahead 17-16 with 6:52 remaining in the first half on a pair of free throws by Breyonna Rhodes, Pebblebrook went on a 10-0 run -- with Morgan scoring eight of the 10 points, including two 3-pointers -- to take a 26-17 lead with 3:53 left. The Lady Falcons went on to end the first half up 33-22.
Pebblebrook continued to build its momentum in the third quarter and ended the period with a 48-30 advantage.
Newton scored the first points of the fourth quarter as Berry scored on a layup to help the Lady Rams cut their deficit to 48-32 with 7:30 remaining in the game.
That turned out to be the last field goal Newton got in the game as Pebblebrook went on to outscore the Lady Rams 20-1 the rest of the way.
Muckle led the way in the final period with 10 points, while Morgan contributed six for the Lady Falcons in their fourth-quarter surge.
Newton jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter, but Pebblebrook went on a 9-2 run to take an 11-9 lead with 1:45 remaining.
Berry hit a 3-pointer to put Newton back on top 12-11 with 1:34 left, and Seymour nailed a 3 of her own to help Pebblebrook regain the lead -- 14-12 with 50 seconds to go -- before Kyla Price’s 3-pointer with 37 seconds left gave the Lady Rams a 15-14 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
