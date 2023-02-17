ATLANTA -- A resurgence in the third quarter helped Pebblebrook survive and win the Region 2AAAAAAA championship 49-48 over Campbell at Westlake High School on Thursday.
The Falcons (17-9) were down 23-17 at halftime and had trouble slowing down the Spartans' Brooke Suttle and Tai Harvey in the paint.
"We played soft and passive in the first half," Pebblebrook coach Tina Hadley said. "I told them that we had to come out aggressive and with urgency in the second half."
The Falcons secured the championship and earned top seed from the region in the state tournament. They will host Richmond Hill in the opening round next either Tuesday or Wednesday. Campbell (22-5) finishes as the runner-up and No. 2 seed and will open at home against Colquitt County.
"It has been a long time coming," Hadley said. "We want to go as deep as we possibly can. Playing nationally ranked teams and the quality of our schedule has us confident in reaching the state championship game."
The aggression and renewed energy showed with guard Nia Morgan, who had 17 points, catching fire, making three straight 3-pointers. Guard Iryana Muckle, who led the team with 18 points, came up big on both ends, poking the ball out and coasting to the other end for easy layups.
A 13-3 run put Pebblebrook up 30-26 leading up to a heavily contested fourth quarter.
The Falcons extended their lead to 10 with 4 minutes remaining. Campbell started its final surge by taking advantage of a miscommunication on inbounds passes and they started knocking down shots.
Forward Saniya Binion converted on several timely shots and she would finish with 14 points.
Pebblebrook led 49-47 with 11.5 seconds remaining. The Falcons fouled Suttle and sent her to the line.
Suttle would miss her first, but convert on the second. Campbell would get another chance when Lila Marble stole the following inbound, leaving 5.5 to decide the ball game. The Spartans would get two shots up, but couldn't convert.
