SUWANEE — Pebblebrook scored the first 10 points of Friday night’s Class AAAAAAA second-round girls basketball game at Collins Hill with the ultimate balance — two points from each starter.
The early surge didn’t stop there.
The visiting Lady Falcons started on a 19-0 run, and rolled to a 61-42 win over the Region 8-AAAAAAA champion Eagles. They advanced to play the Archer-Lowndes winner in the quarterfinals next week.
“I think since 2004 they haven’t been to the elite eight,” Pebblebrook girls coach Tina Hadley said of her program. “It’s pretty special. I like the fact we won today. The last time we met Collins Hill it was in the sweet sixteen two years ago and they beat us. This was our revenge tour. I kept saying we’ve got to leave out of here with a win. The girls came out on fire from the beginning and they didn’t slack up. I was proud of that.”
Pebblebrook (16-10) rattled Collins Hill (9-13) early and had success in transition off the hosts’ turnovers. The 19-0 start was finally broken with 53 seconds left in the first quarter when the Eagles’ Destini Pitts made a pair of free throws.
Collins Hill got within 21-5 by the end of the first quarter, but Pebblebrook started the second quarter on a 7-0 run to go up 28-5.
“That (start) lets me know how the game is going to go and how my players are going to play,” Hadley said.
Collins Hill got as close as 15 points twice midway through the third quarter, but Pebblebrook didn’t allow it to shrink any more thanks in large part of Kania Seymour, who had 10 of her 15 points in the period.
Three other Falcons scored in double figures — Nia Morgan (12 points), Taniya Ballard (12 points) and Kelcei Rivers (12 points). Iryana Muckle added eight points.
Collins Hill was led by 19 points and five rebounds from Gabby Pass, and 14 rebounds from Takaria Lanier. Tiffany Barnes had nine points, and Paris Fillingame scored seven.
