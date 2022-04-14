MABLETON — Pebblebrook advanced to the round of 16 with a 2-1 victory over South Gwinnett in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state boys’ soccer playoffs on Wednesday.
The Falcons – the Region 2AAAAAAA champions -- scored one goal in the first half and another in the second half, while keeping the Comets – the fourth seed from Region 4AAAAAAA -- scoreless through most of the game, to take the win and advance to a second-round contest at home against Peachtree Ridge – a 7-2 winner over defending Class AAAAAAA champion South Forsyth – next Tuesday.
“It was a nice battle,” Pebblebrook coach Anton Banfield said. “We were missing a couple of guys, but they put it together as one team. We had some gaps, but we were able to fill those gaps and keep off their pressure and our corner attacks helped us a couple of times. The two (goals) that went in gave us the game, so I’m proud of them for that.”
It’s the first time that Pebblebrook (16-2-1) will advance to the second round since 2018, after being eliminated in the first round the last two seasons. The Falcons are aiming for their first state final appearance since 2017, when they lost to Meadowcreek 2-0 in the championship game.
The first half was an evenly-fought battle, with both teams getting several shots on goal.
Pebblebrook broke the scoreless when Dimas Ramos scored from close range with 7:05 remaining in the first half to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead.
The Falcons went on the offensive in the second half as they got several shots oan goal against South Gwinnett goalkeeper Erik Calvillo, but fell just short on scoring on any of them.
Pebblebrook finally broke through late in the second half when Kevin Urieta broke away from several Comet defenders before depositing the ball into the goal with 7:30 remaining in the game to increase the Falcon advantage to 2-0.
South Gwinnett (11-9) proceeded to go on the attack for the next few minutes as it got a couple of shot attempts that fell short before Nahom Kedebe scored with 2:22 to go in the game to help the Comets cut their deficit to 2-1.
However, South Gwinnett wasn’t able to get another shot off as Pebblebrook controlled the action the rest of the way to secure the win.
