MABLETON — Pebblebrook’s Jaiun Simons stepped up to the free-throw line with 4.7 seconds to play for two shots.
He made his first free throw attempt to give the Falcons the lead, but missed the second. Craig Adams grabbed the offensive rebound and allowed Pebblebrook to pull out a 76-75 comeback victory over McEachern on Tuesday night.
“Honestly, I’m just proud of my guys,” Pebblebrook coach George Washington said. “We talked about being tough, being resilient and just playing Pebblebrook basketball.
“I’m going to let them enjoy this game tonight. They get 24 hours, and then we are back at it in the morning getting ready for Campbell on Friday.”
With the win, the Falcons (19-2, 6-0) claimed the Region 2AAAAAAA regular season title, and will be No. 1 seed going into the region tournament. The Indians (13-8, 4-3) dropped into a second place tie with East Coweta, 2 1/2 games behind Pebblebrook.
McEachern took an early 18-11 lead after the first quarter, led by Braden Sparks with six points. Sparks finished as the Indians leading scorer with 17 points.
To start the second quarter, the Indians went on an early 12-2 run, consisting of four points apiece by Airous Bailey, who finished the game with 16 points, and Jalen Hillard, who finished with 15.
The Falcons started to find some momentum towards the end of the second quarter. Pebblebrook hit three 3-pointers, with Kami Young, who led the Falcons with 23 points, making two of them. The score was 41-28 going into the half.
Pebblebrook continued to chip away at the lead in the third quarter, pulling within nine, to make the score 62-53 going into the fourth quarter.
“I told them in the third quarter, if we get down to 10 we are winning this game,” Washington said. “We cut it to 10, we cut it to 9, it went back up to 12, I told them that’s fine, it’s all about runs, and that we just have to make a run at the end and get timely stops.”
The Falcons opened the fourth quarter on an 11-5 run, to pull within three. With just over four minutes left to play, Young made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 67-67. Adams, who finished the night with nine points, then made a lay-up to give the Falcons their first lead of the night, at 69-67.
Sparks made a 3-pointer to put the Indians up 75-72 with just over a minute remaining, forcing the Falcons to take a timeout. Jordan Brown, who finished the night with 18 points, then returned the favor and made a 3-pointer of his own, to tie the again game at 75-75 with under a minute left.
“We just played our type of basketball,” Washington said. “The kids did everything I asked them to do everytime I asked them to do it. They just made big play after big play. We gave up some stops that we should have made, but I’m just happy our guys played the way we wanted them to play (Tuesday).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.