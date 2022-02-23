MABLETON -- Pebblebrook went from being a possible blowout winner in the first quarter to being a potential upset victim in the final period.
The top-ranked Falcons eked out an 86-82 win over Parkview on Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament at Jackson Gym.
It appeared that Region 2AAAAAAA champion Pebblebrook (26-2) would cruise to an easy win after finishing the first quarter with a 29-7 lead, but Parkview (14-14) hung on over the next two quarters before outscoring the Falcons 27-11 in the final period to make the final margin of victory much closer than it looked like it was going to be at the beginning of the game.
Pebblebrook's proficiency from beyond the 3-point line -- making six 3s in the game -- made up for a disappointing effort on defense, according to coach George Washington.
“We played no defense after the first quarter,” Washington said. “You can’t do that against good teams. You can’t. They made runs. Luckily, we shot the 3 ball real well tonight. If we didn’t shoot the 3 ball well tonight, we would be going home tonight."
Pebblebrook will get its chance to make up for its shortcomings when it hosts Collins Hill in the second round either Friday or Saturday.
"We have to work on defense tomorrow," Washington said. "All defense. That wasn’t a typical defensive Pebblebrook team, and we’ve got to fix that.”
Kami Young scored 26 points, while Nyle Hillmon added 19, Jaiun Simon had 15 and Andre Young contributed 12 to lead Pebblebrook.
Asher Wood led the Parkview comeback with 35 points, scoring 10 in the second quarter and 12 in the fourth. Mike Matthews contributed 21 points and Nekhi Fisher had 16.
It looked like Pebblebrook would put the game away early as Kami Young and Jordan Brown hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Simon then scored on a layup and Andre Young nailed a 3 to give the Falcons an 11-0 lead with 5:14 remaining in the first quarter.
Woods scored the first basket of the game for Parkview with a layup to make it 11-2 with 5:10 left in the first quarter, but Pebblebrook scored 10 unanswered points to boost its lead to 21-2 at the 2:01 mark, and the Falcons ended the period ahead 29-7.
Parkview recovered from the early onslaught and played on even terms with Pebblebrook over the next two quarters as the Falcons led 52-34 at halftime and 75-53 at the end of the third quarter.
Pebblebrook appeared to be pulling away again early in the fourth quarter and was up 82-65 with 3:41 remaining in the game.
Parkview, though, was not done yet. Woods hit a 3-pointer and then stole the ball and drove in for a layup to cut Pebblebrook’s lead to 82-70 and begin a 17-4 run for the Panthers through the rest of the quarter.
Woods scored 10 points during the run, including another 3-pointer that cut Pebblebrook’s lead to 82-74 with 1:28 left, making it the first time that the Falcons’ advantage was reduced to single digits since the first quarter.
Emmanuel Befekadu made a 3-pointer for Parkview with 10 seconds left in the game to reduce Pebblebrook’s margin of victory to a mere four points at the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.