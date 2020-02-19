LOGANVILLE -- Wednesday night's Class AAAAAAA second-round game between No. 2-nationally ranked Grayson and Pebblebrook looked as if it was going to be a barn-burner at the end of the first quarter.
However, the Rams outscored the Falcons 22-10 in the second quarter and didn't look back as they beat the visiting Falcons, 67-54.
"We played with patience and that's what allowed us (to get the win)," said Caleb Murphy. "We started to hit big shots and (since) we're at home, the crowd really got behind us."
Grayson (28-1) had struggles in the first quarter getting a rhythm, but thanks to Murphy scoring nine of the quarter's 11 points for the Rams, they only trailed 13-11 entering the second frame.
From there, the Rams went on a tear, which started with Murphy hitting a jumper near the first-quarter buzzer. Another jumper early in the second tied the game at 13-13.
"I told them to attack," Pierce said of the break between quarters. "I knew we would get open looks if we'd just go on the attack."
And attack they did. After Toneari Lane hit a 3-pointer on an assist from Deivon Smith, Taje Kelly took advantage of a loose ball in the lane and dunked it home, giving the Rams an 18-13 lead early in the second.
The Rams continued their offensive assault through the second quarter as Smith continued to find open teammates. A 3-pointer by Kaden McArthur and an up-and-under layup by Murphy moved the Rams lead to 30-21 with less than a minute before halftime. After a Pebblebrook basket, McArthur knocked down another 3-pointer to put the Rams up 33-23 at halftime.
The third quarter was much of the same for the Rams as they raced out to a 43-27 lead less than three minutes in, thanks in part to 3-pointers by Lane and Murphy.
However, the Falcons did fight back to get into the game and went on a 15-6 run through the rest of the third and into the early parts of the fourth quarter to close the gap to 49-42.
A 10-0 run by the Rams followed, culminating in a layup from Ian Scheleffelin, effectively putting the game away at 59-42 with 2:36 to go. And just to ensure the nail was in the coffin, Scheleffelin took an alley-oop late from Murphy to seal the deal.
"We're just tough," Murphy said. "We tightened up (when things got close) and just fed off the crowd."
The Rams were led by Murphy's 25 points and four assists, while Lane had 14 points and five rebounds. Deivon Smith added 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Scheleffelin had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Pebblebrook was led by Danny Stubbs with 15 points and six rebounds.
