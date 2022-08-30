The Pebblebrook baseball and softball programs recently received a $6,000 donation from Academy Sports and Outdoors, along with the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
The presentation came last week during a pep rally in the school's gym, where the Braves’ Heavy Hitters drumline performed, and team mascot Blooper interacted with the students.
The funds provided the programs with new equipment.
“We were able to get gloves, balls, bags, bags, fielding trainers and more,” Pebblebrook athletic director Robert Figueroa said. “The players, coaches and Pebblebrook community were overwhelmed to have such a gracious donation given to us,” he said.
Other items included a pitching machine, practice ball-carriers and batting tees.
The Pebblebrook softball team came into Tuesday with a 3-4 record and was fourth in Region 2AAAAAAA. The Lady Falcons had already equaled the number of wins they had all of last season.
“Our softball and baseball coach, Jason Ryals, was an instrumental part of making this all happen,” Figueroa said. “His ability to build relationships with the Braves has led to some great support.”
After season-long struggles last season, the Pebblebrook baseball team will be looking for a bounce-back effort when it gets underway in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.