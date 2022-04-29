Pebblebrook's John Diaz (3) celebrates an early goal against Hillgrove during their Class AAAAAAA state semifinal match on Friday. The Falcons won 2-1 and will face Harrison for the state championship next Friday.
Pebblebrook's John Diaz (3) celebrates an early goal against Hillgrove during their Class AAAAAAA state semifinal match on Friday. The Falcons won 2-1 and will face Harrison for the state championship next Friday.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Gustavo Isidoro (16) tries to control the ball as Hillgrove's Jeremiah Cateau (10) and Omar Jallow (8) defend during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Hillgrove's Nick Giraldo (11) tries to get by Pebblebrook's Coby Chang (11) during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Brian Negrete (9) challenges Hillgrove's Nick Giraldo (11) for the ball during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Gustavo Isidoro (16) and Hillgrove's Jeremiah Cateau (10) battle for the ball during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Roosvins Josil (10) and Hillgrove's Aidan Boyle (6) get tangled up during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Hillgrove's Ehi Aimiuwu (12) controls the ball against Pebblebrook during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Kevin Castillo (19) passes the ball against Hillgrove during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Hillgrove's Eric Swain (7) and Pebblebrook's Kevin Castillo (19) race for the ball during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Hillgrove's Nick Giraldo (11) controls the ball against Pebblebrook during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Brandon Negrete puts the ball in play against Hillgrove during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Hillgrove's Andre Hoilett (5) looks for an outlet against Pebblebrook during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Hillgrove's Nick Giraldo (11) tries to get by Pebblebrook's Kevin Castillo (19) during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Dimas Ramos (7) looks for an outlet against Hillgrove during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Hillgrove's Luis Pulido (51) puts the ball in play against Pebblebrook during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Hillgrove's Luis Pulido (51) goes up and over Pebblebrook's Dimas Ramos (7) during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Brandon Negrete with a save against Hillgrove during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Brandon Negrete launches a kick against Hillgrove during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Roosvins Josil (10) scores a goal and is applauded by head coach Anton Banfield during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Brian Negrete (9) challenges Hillgrove's Aidan Boyle (6) for the ball during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Daniel Cruz (6) and Hillgrove's James Wilson (13) battle for the ball during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Dimas Ramos (7) is tripped up by Hillgrove's James Wilson (13) during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Roosvins Josil (10) and Hillgrove's Aidan Boyle (6) leap for the ball during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Kevin Urieta (17) tries to control the ball against Hillgrove during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Hillgrove's Quin Delamater (14) reacts after scoring a goal against Pebblebrook during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Hillgrove's Quin Delamater (14) is congratulated by Aidan Boyle (6) for his goal against Pebblebrook during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Hillgrove's Luiss Pulido (51) comes up to make a save against Pebblebrook during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Hillgrove's Luiss Pulido (51) comes up to make a save against Pebblebrook during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
Cecil Copeland
Pebblebrook's Daniel Cruz (6) controls the ball against Hillgrove during their semifinal match at Pebblebrook.
MABLETON — Pebblebrook punched its ticket to the Class AAAAAAA state championship game as it held on to defeat Hillgrove 2-1 on Friday night at Falcon Stadium.
The Falcons (19-2-1) will face Harrison next Friday in an all-Cobb County title matchup at McEachern’s Walter Cantrell Stadium. It is the Falcons first trip back to the championship game since 2017.
The victory was the sixth straight game where Pebblebrook won by a single goal or in overtime.
“There’s no words to describe (this feeling),” Falcons coach Anton Banfield said. “This is awesome, to have the opportunity to go back to the state finals again, it is like lightning flashing.”
Pebblebrook started strong when John Diaz found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead just 3 minutes into the game. Roosvins Josil added to the lead when he scored to go up 2-0 with 12:00 remaining in the first half.
Only 5 minutes later, Hillgrove (14-5-1) got on the scoreboard when Nick Giraldo connected with Quin Delamater off a corner kick to make the score 2-1 at the half.
Hillgrove came out and controlled the game early in the second half. The Hawks got off a number of shots but none were able to find the back of the net.
It looked as if Delamater tied the game for the Hawks with 7 minutes to play off a free kick right outside the 18-yard box, but the ball bounced off the football goal post and ricocheted into the net, to which the ref called it no good.
“We fought hard, we just didn’t take our chances,” Hillgrove coach Heath Merrill said. “I felt like we dominated the game. I don’t think it was a clear domination but I think we possessed the ball, and had more opportunities than they did, they just finished their opportunities better.”
Pebblebrook held Hillgrove the rest of the game to earn its trip to the state finals.
“Part of our success has just been as a team fighting hard until the end,” Banfield said. “Hillgrove did an awesome job fighting back in the end, but we were able to hold on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.