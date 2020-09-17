The Peachtree Road Race is adding a high school division for runners across Georgia looking to compete and win this year’s virtual race.
The Peachtree, which is normally run on the Fourth of July, was first postponed until Thanksgiving amid the coronavirus pandemic before being canceled altogether. It will instead be run virtually this year on Thanksgiving.
“It’s a great event and a great way to celebrate running,” Harrison cross country coach Kent Simmons said. “The Atlanta Track Club does a great job with this race.”
This announcement of the high school division was made Tuesday.
Hillgrove cross country coach Jonathan Gambrell said it will be a new experience for a lot of his runners, since they typically run 5K (3.1-mile) courses, but he hopes they will participate.
“This race will be a new kind of experience for some of them because it’s a 10K race,” Gambrell said. “We will definitely encourage our kids to run.”
Runners will be allowed to choose the 10K course they would like to run. They will also be asked to use a GPS device to record their times and then upload their times to the virtual Peachtree Road Race app.
“It’s an interesting and different way to get the kids involved,” Gambrell said. “It’s a cool way to keep them motivated.”
The high school championship division will welcome any student in the state to participate. The student does not have to be a part of their school’s track and field or cross country team.
Participants will have a chance to be featured on The Atlanta Track Club’s Wingfoot magazine cover, receive a scholarship to the club’s 2021 cross country camp and have their name placed on the list with other winners of the Peachtree Road Race.
The top five boys and girls runners will be the ones to earn the awards.
Walton coach Travis Gower said the virtual race will offer high school runners the chance for extra training after their seasons end.
“It may be something they do as a postseason test and training,” Gower said. “They should take advantage of this opportunity.”
Gower said he has run and enjoyed the Peachtree before, and he believes this year’s virtual race can be fun as well.
“It is an Atlanta tradition,” Gower said. “This can be something cool to compete in this year.”
