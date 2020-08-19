The Atlanta Track Club announced Wednesday that the 51st running of the Peachtree Road Race will be a completely virtual event in 2020.
The ATC had previously postponed the event from July 4 to Thanksgiving Day. However, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, it was decided a virtual race was the safest option.
The virtual race will still be held on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26. Participants can complete the 10K between the times of 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.
“Atlanta Track Club will deliver a virtual experience worthy of the Peachtree name to ensure that runners and walkers feel the community, camaraderie and competition of the world’s largest 10K,” said Rich Kenah, executive director of the Atlanta Track Club and Peachtree race director, in a release. “As coronavirus has spiked in recent weeks here in Georgia, we recognize that this decision is the best and only responsible way forward.”
The Atlanta Track Club will fill the remaining spots in the virtual Peachtree on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration will open Aug. 31 and remain open until the event sells out at its 60,000-person capacity.
Participants will have their race kit, including race numbers and finisher’s shirts, delivered to them before Thanksgiving.
The ATC will also release an app where participants can track their time, upload GPS-driven results and measure their performances against other participants, listen to the sounds of the Peachtree and share their race on social media. All participants will also receive access to a complimentary 10-week Peachtree training plan.
Those who had already registered for the Peachtree will be automatically placed into the virtual event.
The Peachtree Junior, which had also been scheduled for Nov. 26, will also be held virtually. The race is open to children 14 and under. Registration is open, and all participants will receive a T-shirt, race number and medal prior to race day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.