ATLANTA -- The 52nd annual Peachtree Road Race will be in-person this year, run as a two-day event during the Fourth of July weekend.
The 10-kilometer road race is scheduled for both July 3 and 4. Runners and walkers can also choose to participate virtually.
Registration for the race is $38 for members of the Atlanta Track Club. Club members are guaranteed entry into the race. People who are not members of the Atlanta Track Club will be chosen at random and charged $45.
If the race is unable to be held in-person, the club will offer refunds to those registered. Registrants can choose to race virtually if the in-person race is cancelled.
Race registration will open March 15 and will close May 1. Runners will choose their preferred race day and will be placed in start waves based on performance. The Atlanta Track Club has not set a capacity but expects less people this year compared to the traditional 60,000 capacity.
“This year, the Peachtree Road Race may not be the world’s largest 10K. Our top priority is for the Peachtree to be the world’s safest 10K,” race director and ATC executive director Rich Kenah said in a release. “As planning continues, we will remain in constant communication with our medical team and the city of Atlanta to ensure all in attendance feel confident that their (Fourth of July) celebration was both memorable and responsible.”
Dr. Johnathan Kim, the Peachtree Road Race Co-Medical Director, will lead a Covid-19 task force that will oversee the event by extending the race time, creating a limited field, enforcing face coverings for attendants not running or walking, self-serve hydration stations and suspending post-race gatherings in Piedmont Park.
The Shepherd Center Wheelchair Division will host wheelchair racers from around the world. The top push assist teams from the metro Atlanta area will compete in a division sponsored by the Kyle Pease Foundation.
The Peachtree Junior is planned for Peachtree weekend with dates and times to follow. The event is for children 14 and under will feature a mile and dash, which will finish at the Peachtree Road Race finish line.
The Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt contest started Jan. 19. Artists can submit design entries for the shirt given to Peachtree finishers. T-Shirt submissions close Feb 19. Rules and the submission form can be found at: https://www.atlantatrackclub.org/event-information-peachtree-t-shirt-design-contest-rules
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.