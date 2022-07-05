Nearly 50,000 runners and walkers participated in the 53rd Peachtree Road Race on Monday.
Participants raced in the traditional one-day July 4 format for the first time since 2019.
Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto became a two-time winner of the race with a time of 27:26 over the 6.2-mile course, the fifth-fastest men’s race time since the race began in 1970.
Top American in the men’s race was Conner Mantz who debuted with a fifth-place finish in 28:04. Mantz finished 1 second shy of the fastest time ever run by an American, set in 1981.
Top Georgian finisher was 18-year old Edward Blaha who placed 24th overall in 31:11.
Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi and Kenya’s Irine Cheptai tied for the title in the women’s race with a time of 30:49, which was tied for the fourth-fastest time in race history.
The top American in the women’s race was Annie Frisbie who finished 10th at 32:22, and the top Georgian to finish was 24-year-old Emma Grace Hurley, who placed 14th in 33:36.
Susannah Scaroni won the women’s wheelchair division with a time of 21:14. She took home $53,000 for breaking the course record by 14 seconds.
Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair division of the race for the fifth-consecutive year, tied for the fourth fastest time in race history at 18:38.
Bill Thorn became the only person to finish every Peachtree Road Race since it began in 1970, at 91.
The oldest finisher was 97, Betty Lindberg, finishing in 2:37:53.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.