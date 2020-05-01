The Atlanta Track Club has moved the 51st annual Peachtree Road Race to Thanksgiving.
The announcement made Friday, means it will be the first time in the event’s history that it will not be held on the Fourth of July.
“As Atlanta and the nation continue to take precautions to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, we understand that Peachtree participants, volunteers, medical staff and the other first responders who keep them safe need more time to prepare for this year’s race,” Rich Kenah, the race director and Atlanta Track Club’s executive director, said in a release. “We are thankful for the opportunity to move forward together with all of Atlanta on Thanksgiving Day in a responsible and safe format.”
More than 45,000 people have already registered for this year’s race. All confirmed participants will remain registered with no further action needed. Current registrants will also have the option to complete the race virtually, move their entry to 2021 at no charge, transfer to a new participant, donate their registration fee to Atlanta Track Club’s community initiatives or receive a refund. A full list of options can be found on the club's website at https://www.atlantatrackclub.org/peachtree.
Additionally, the club plans to reopen race registration from Aug. 31-Sept. 6 for members. For non-members it will reopen Sept. 7-13 or when the event reaches capacity. Kilometer Kids Charity entries will remain open throughout the spring and summer.
The club also announced efforts to plan and implement new safety measures including having fewer participants on each start line, longer separation between waves, reimagining hydration stations and working with MARTA to get people to and from the event.
Participants who chose to pick up their numbers in person will be able to do so at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo on Nov. 23-25 at the Georgia World Congress Center. This year’s Peachtree Junior for children ages 14 & under will be held on Nov. 27.
The Peachtree Road Race will replace the QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, 5K, Mile and Dash, which will be canceled for 2020. The Triple Peach Series will move the Atlanta Half Marathon to Feb. 28, 2021. Those registered for the Triple Peach will be automatically registered unless a refund is requested.
