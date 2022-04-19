SMYRNA - The Campbell girls saw their season come to an end with a 2-1 loss to Peachtree Ridge in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state soccer playoffs at Richard McDaniel Stadium on Tuesday.
Addison Neel scored both of Peachtree Ridge's goals, including the game winner with 25:28 remaining in the contest, to end Campbell's playoff hopes and advance the Lady Lions to a quarterfinal matchup at Alpharetta, a 1-0 second-round winner over Harrison, next Tuesday.
Campbell’s first shot on goal by Danielle Truvato went over the goal with 36:57 remaining in the first half and then Peachtree Ridge came back with two scoring opportunities by Sarah Sirdah that fell short at the 30:26 and 18:50 marks respectively.
Peachtree Ridge finally broke the scoreless tie when it scored on an own goal, with the ball deflecting off of a Campbell player into the Lady Spartan goal with 17:13 remaining to give the Lady Lions a 1-0 lead.
Campbell (13-5) provided the equalizer when Lailah Stewart blasted a shot into the goal from long distance with 1:02 to go to end the first half in a 1-all tie.
The Lady Spartans had a number of scoring opportunities that fell short early in the second half, with A'liyah Warrick's shot going wide right with 33:52 remaining in the game, Stewart blasting a long shot over the goal with 31:50 left and Warrick's attempt going over the goal at the 26:46 mark.
However, Peachtree Ridge (17-3) was able to connect on its next scoring attempt as Neel headed the ball into the goal with 25:28 to go in the game to put the Lady Lions ahead 2-1.
Campbell went back on the offensive and got several more shots on goal, but the Lady Spartans were unable to connect as Peachtree Ridge held on for the win.
The loss ends a successful season for Campbell, which won the Region 2AAAAAAA championship, and was the first region title in program history.
“The intensity was there, the heart was there, it just didn’t fall our way,” Campbell coach Cory Barrow said. “It’s such a great group of girls. They won the region for the first time in program history this year, so we had high hopes and I thought we possessed the game at least 80 percent of the time and (Peachtree Ridge) got a couple of goals and we couldn’t find an answer to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.