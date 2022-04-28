LILBURN – Parkview began its quest for a fourth straight Class AAAAAAA state baseball championship in business-like fashion during its first-round doubleheader against McEachern.
The top-ranked Panthers jumped out early with a multi-run first inning in each game en route to run-rule wins of 10-0 and 14-4 to sweep the best-of-three series Monday at Hugh Buchanan Field.
Colin Houck was a big factor in both games, finishing the day a combined 4-for-7 with three home runs and driving in seven runs, though Parkview (26-6) took different paths to each victory to advance to next Tuesday's second round, where it will host Lambert.
The Panthers scored four runs in the first two innings of the opener and never looked back, thanks in no small part to a dominating effort on the mound by Garrett Lambert (7-2), who allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in five shutout innings.
In Game 2, Parkview had to battle back from a first-inning deficit after a big blast in the bottom of the first gave McEachern (10-22) early momentum.
The Panthers put everything together in the bottom of the first of Game 1 after Lambert pitched around Andrew Carter's leadoff single in the top of the first to strand the McEachern right fielder at third in the top of the inning.
Stripling followed Cayden Gaskin's first-pitch double with one of his home to quickly put Parkview up 1-0.
Houck then followed by lofting the second pitch he saw from McEachern starter Ethan Carroll (3-4) over the wall in left for a two-run homer, and the Panthers had a 3-0 lead just four pitches into the game.
Jabari Daniely then added another run on a sacrifice fly later in the inning to extend the lead to 4-0, and the Panthers jumped on Carroll and McEachern for four more runs in the second to make the score 8-0.
Parkview picked up where it left off in the nightcap, with Houck following Stripling's one-out single with his second two-run homer of the day off Bryce Archie (1-6) for a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
In the bottom of the inning, McEachern strung together singles by Carter, Reece Kingeter and Archie to load the bases with one out.
Just when it looked like Stripling might escape unscathed, Jaeden Mitchell followed with a two-out grand slam, his second homer of the season, which gave the Indians their first lead at 4-2.
Parkview made sure the deficit wouldn't last long by cashing in three McEachern errors and getting clutch two-out hits by Stripling with an RBI single and Jayden Talik with a two-run single to regain the lead at 6-4.
Cade Brown tacked on two more runs with a bloop single in the fourth, while Houck added another RBI in the fifth and followed RBI singles from Gaskin and Stripling in the sixth with this third homer of the day, another two-run shot, that gave the Panthers the necessary run-rule margin at 14-4.
