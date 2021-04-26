LILBURN – Neither Parkview nor Hillgrove were lacking quality scoring chances throughout their second-round Class AAAAAAA state girls soccer playoff game.
The problem was they had trouble capitalizing on them, especially in the second half.
Unfortunately for the visiting Lady Hawks, all the Lady Panthers needed was one, which co-captain Molly Hickman cashed in on a penalty kick in the game's 19th minute for the game's only goal in a 1-0 victory Monday.
Parkview (14-6) goalkeeper Timberly Peters and her Hillgrove (11-6-1) counterpart Lindsay Bell were both a big reason while goals were at a premium.
Hickman's goal was all that was needed to send the Panthers into next week's state quarterfinal game at No. 3 West Forsyth, which edged No. 2 Mill Creek on Monday.
Hillgrove coach Tyler Buttram probably put the numbers game in perspective best.
“I say it's a game of inches, but it's really a game of numbers,” he said. "(Parkview) got one, and we got zero. Kudos to them and good luck to them in the next round. I know the potential my team has, and it's tough not to see them reach that potential, but we played a good team. Some days, it's just not your day.”
Parkview held territorial advantage throughout the majority of the first half, with Hillgrove choosing to primarily lay back and wait for counterattack opportunities. But neither team could break through until just before the midpoint of the opening frame.
That's when Kathleen Ngulefac, who used size and strength, powered her way through the Hillgrove back line along the right wing before sending a cross to the left side of the penalty area, where Hickman settled it before being taken down by a Hawks defender.
The midfielder buried the subsequent penalty kick into the upper right corner of the net to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead with 21:32 left in the first half.
“I thought we made a good play right before the penalty,” Parkview coach Judson Hamby said. “And it was very good composure to finish that (penalty kick) off.”
Hillgrove tried to respond quickly and got its best scoring chance off a set piece less than a minute later.
Erica Carleton rifled a corner kick from the left wing into the penalty area that Bailey Baxter got a head on, only to see the ball sail over the crossbar.
With the score still 1-0 by halftime, Parkview had a chance to pad that lead further when Ngfulefac drew another penalty following a spin move that sprung her on the left wing in the penalty area. But this time, Bell read Demaris Gaines' PK and dove to her right for the save.
The save, one of eight made by Bell on the night, also seemed to give a big boost for the Lady Hawks, who began to assert themselves.
“That definitely gave us a lot of momentum coming into that second half,” Buttram said. “Linsday Bell is an amazing keeper, probably the best keeper in the state. … I'm lucky to have her on my team. … She definitely kept us in that game.”
