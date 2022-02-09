David Panone has a chance to make Lassiter wrestling history when he takes the mat at the Class AAAAAA traditional state championships in Macon.
Wrestling at 138 pounds, Panone takes a 46-4 record into the tournament as he eyes his third individual state championship. He would become the first Trojan to win three state titles, and it would cap his career with back-to-back state championships.
“I think that would be a huge accomplishment,” Lassiter coach Matt Brickley said. “He’ll be the most decorated wrestler in the program’s history. He already owns the record for the school’s most wins. By the time the season ends, it’ll be around 180.”
In fact, Panone has already reached the 180-win mark with last week’s sectional title. He comes into the state meet with a career record of 180-14.
Panone started his impressive state tournament career as a freshman, beating Camden County’s Tyler Crew with a 2-1 decision to win his first title at 120 pounds.
A third-place in the 2020 tournament helped fuel Panone for a return to the top in 2021. He beat Buford’s Nick Cambria 3-0 to win the 132-pound title for his second championship.
Now, Panone will get one more chance to prove he is the best and break the tie he holds with four other Lassiter two-time state champions — Chris Williams (1986-87), Brian McNitt (2002-03), Cody Runnels (2003-04) and former teammate R.J. Weston (2019, 2021).
Panone will have a bye in the 12-man tournament before facing the winner of a first-round match between Valdosta’s DeAndre Myers and Glynn Academy’s Parker Sams in Thursday’s quarterfinal. The championship round is set for Friday night.
“David is (a once) in a coach’s career,” Brickley said. “He is a leader, he leads by example, he cares about his team as much as he cares about his own wrestling. He wants others to succeed as much as he does.”
Once Panone hangs up his Lassiter uniform, he will continue his wrestling career at Belmont Abbey in North Carolina. He signed with the Division III program before the season.
“There were a lot of colleges looking at him because he doesn’t only excel on the mat. He’s an honor roll student,” Brickley said. “He had a hard decision, but he’s got a good head on his shoulders. His parents are great people, and everybody helped him make the right decision that will be beneficial for his future.”
Belmont Abbey is a top-25 program at the Division II level, and the Crusaders are expected to welcome Panone with open arms.
“As I’m preparing for college, this is another stepping stone,” Panone said. “I’m putting in as much work as I can, and to wrestle the best I can. While at (Belmont Abbey) for four years, I’m going to attempt to win a national title.”
